VESSEL REVIEW | Daebu Express Ferry No 9 – Lifeline ferry to serve South Korea's Deokjeok-Incheon route
Shipbuilder Mirae Yard of South Korea recently handed over a new Ro-Pax ferry to Incheon-based transport company Daebu Shipping.
Daebu Express Ferry No 9 (대부고속페리9호; Daebu Gosog Peli No 9) is intended for short to medium coastal and inter-island routes along the South Korean coast.
Construction of the vessel was undertaken in compliance with Indian Register of Shipping class rules.
Use of proven layout coupled with interchangeability across other routes
The vessel has a gross tonnage of 524 and space for 450 passengers and up to 35 vehicles, typically medium-size cars, while the propulsion can deliver a service speed of 15 knots.
The vehicles will be secured on the main deck during transit while the passengers will occupy an upper deck cabin and a third deck with an open-air seating area.
The capacities are nearly similar to those of earlier vessels in the owner’s fleet, thus allowing for reassignment of ships to other routes if needed.
As with other ferries in the Daebu Shipping fleet, the new vessel’s onboard facilities include air-conditioned seating areas and toilets. Loading and unloading of vehicles is via a large bow ramp.
Built to serve daily trips
Daebu Express Ferry No 9 will be operated on the route between the Port of Incheon and Deokjeok Island, providing a lifeline service for the latter’s residents who rely on the mainland for government services, healthcare, and other essentials. This will allow Deokjeok residents to easily access facilities and services on the mainland without having to secure overnight accommodations.
The ferry will depart Deokjeok every 07:00, make stops at Seungbongdo and Jawoldo, and arrive at the Port of Incheon’s passenger terminal just under three hours later.
The vessel will then remain at Incheon until 15:00, when she will sail on the return leg to Deokjeok with residents and visitors.