VESSEL REVIEW | Daebu Express Ferry No 9 – Lifeline ferry to serve South Korea's Deokjeok-Incheon route

The vessel has a gross tonnage of 524 and space for 450 passengers and up to 35 vehicles, typically medium-size cars, while the propulsion can deliver a service speed of 15 knots.

The vehicles will be secured on the main deck during transit while the passengers will occupy an upper deck cabin and a third deck with an open-air seating area.

The capacities are nearly similar to those of earlier vessels in the owner’s fleet, thus allowing for reassignment of ships to other routes if needed.

As with other ferries in the Daebu Shipping fleet, the new vessel’s onboard facilities include air-conditioned seating areas and toilets. Loading and unloading of vehicles is via a large bow ramp.