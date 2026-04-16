VESSEL REVIEW | Bjarkoy – Torghatten Nord's new ferry built for daily sailings in the Arctic Circle
Remontowa Shipbuilding of Poland has handed over a new hybrid, double-ended Ro-Pax ferry to Norwegian transport company Torghatten Nord for operation on the Stornes-Bjørnerå connection in the Troms within the Arctic Circle.
The vessel’s construction commenced in May 2024 and remained on schedule through its launch a year later, the Polish shipbuilder remarked.
The DNV-classed vessel has been named Bjarkøy in reference to an island in northern Norway to highlight the regional connections operated by the shipowner. She has a length of 63.65 metres (208.8 feet), a beam of 15.5 metres (50.9 feet), a draught of 3.2 metres (10 feet), a depth of 4.8 metres (16 feet), a deadweight of 514, a gross tonnage of 1,295, and a capacity of 149 passengers and 50 cars or six trailers.
Hybrid electric propulsion capable of fast charging
Torghatten Nord CEO Marius Hansen said that although she is smaller than the ferry currently serving the Stornes-Bjørnerå connection, her vehicle deck layout allows for more efficient placement by reducing the parking distance between embarked cars.
Two Schottel azimuthing thrusters are connected to electric motors, which are in turn driven by Corvus Energy batteries with a total capacity of approximately 2.3 MWh. As a safety precaution, the ferry is equipped with two Nogva Motorfabrikk generators to ensure full operation in the event of battery failure.
Torghatten Nord stated that in standard operation, the batteries will be charged from the local grid via shoreside connection during unloading and loading. The owner expects that the charging process will occur frequently, as a one-way crossing would last no more than 12 minutes.
Other notable features include Furuno navigation and communications equipment, CCTV cameras from Sunncom, lifeboats and fire suppression systems from Survitec, and an MOB boat supplied by Palfinger Marine.
First in a new vessel series
Aeron installed the HVAC and Hamann provided the sewage treatment plant while Vestnes was responsible for the overall interior design.
Bjarkøy was built based on a design developed by the Norwegian Ship Design Company with documentation support from Remontowa Marine Design and Consulting. The design work emphasised lightweight construction and the use of energy-saving features.
Remontowa noted that the hand-over does not conclude the cooperation between the firms as construction is scheduled to begin on another double-ended ferry for deployment on the Norwegian fjords. This upcoming vessel is designed for routes around the islands of Dønna and Herøy.