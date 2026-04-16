VESSEL REVIEW | Bjarkoy – Torghatten Nord's new ferry built for daily sailings in the Arctic Circle

Remontowa Shipbuilding of Poland has handed over a new hybrid, double-ended Ro-Pax ferry to Norwegian transport company Torghatten Nord for operation on the Stornes-Bjørnerå connection in the Troms within the Arctic Circle.

The vessel’s construction commenced in May 2024 and remained on schedule through its launch a year later, the Polish shipbuilder remarked.

The DNV-classed vessel has been named Bjarkøy in reference to an island in northern Norway to highlight the regional connections operated by the shipowner. She has a length of 63.65 metres (208.8 feet), a beam of 15.5 metres (50.9 feet), a draught of 3.2 metres (10 feet), a depth of 4.8 metres (16 feet), a deadweight of 514, a gross tonnage of 1,295, and a capacity of 149 passengers and 50 cars or six trailers.