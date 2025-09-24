VESSEL REVIEW | Athena – Italy's Bluferries welcomes hybrid newbuild to cross-strait Ro-Pax fleet

The newbuild has a length of 105 metres (344 feet), a beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a draught of 2.5 metres (8.2 feet), a gross tonnage of 4,100, and capacity for 400 passengers plus up to 125 cars or 22 trucks. Vehicles are transported on the main deck while the smaller upper deck features the passenger spaces, which can also be used by people with reduced mobility.

The ship is equipped with four azimuthing thrusters with each one connected directly to one 1,000kW (1,300hp) diesel engine and one 350kW electric motor. The electrical motors are connected to NMC batteries with an energy storage capacity of one MWh.

The vessel is energy-independent, featuring an advanced energy management system.