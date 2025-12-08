VESSEL REVIEW | Alvaret – Swedish Transport Administration welcomes new cross-strait electric ferry to fleet

The newbuild has a length of 86 metres (280 feet), a beam of 14.24 metres (46.72 feet), and space for 200 passengers and various motor vehicles as well as bicycles.

The vessel’s electric propulsion system consisting of lithium-ion batteries can deliver a service speed of 10 knots and is expected to generate up to 90 per cent fewer CO 2 emissions compared to her predecessors that ran on traditional marine fuels.

The vessel boasts ample deck space and a double-ended design to allow for rapid turnarounds without having to manoeuvre, thus allowing a greater number of trips to be completed in a given period.