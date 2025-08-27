US DOT announces $175m in funding for ferry services nationwide
US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced $175 million in formula funding under the Federal Highway Administration’s ferry boat program will be distributed to 35 states and several US territories. The agency stated the funding is intended to improve ferry service and provide more cost-effective travel for communities that rely on the vessels.
The programme supports the construction and operation of ferry boats and terminals for services carrying both vehicles and passengers. The funds are distributed to ferry operators through state Departments of Transportation for capital improvements and operational costs. The funding can also be used for designing and constructing new facilities if eligibility requirements are met.
The largest state allocations under the fiscal year 2025 distribution include over $39.8 million for Washington and $38.5 million for Alaska. Other major recipients include New York, which will receive over $16.6 million, and Texas, which is set to receive more than $14.2 million in funding for its ferry services.
"In places like Alaska, our maritime highways are critical arteries for commuters and regional supply chains," said Secretary Duffy, adding that the administration is focused on, “rebuilding America's waterways.”