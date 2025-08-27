US DOT announces $175m in funding for ferry services nationwide

US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced $175 million in formula funding under the Federal Highway Administration’s ferry boat program will be distributed to 35 states and several US territories. The agency stated the funding is intended to improve ferry service and provide more cost-effective travel for communities that rely on the vessels.

The programme supports the construction and operation of ferry boats and terminals for services carrying both vehicles and passengers. The funds are distributed to ferry operators through state Departments of Transportation for capital improvements and operational costs. The funding can also be used for designing and constructing new facilities if eligibility requirements are met.