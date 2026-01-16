TS Laevad, Estonian Regional Affairs Ministry amend ferry services contract

The Estonian Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture (MRAA) and Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Laevad have amended an existing agreement for the provision of ferry transport services for a period of seven years starting on October 1, 2026.

According to the original agreement, TS Laevad will provide passenger transport services on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa ferry routes with four ferries belonging to TS Laevad and one additional state-owned ferry between October 1, 2026 and September 30, 2033.

According to the same original agreement, TS Laevad is obliged to provide a replacement vessel for the state-owned ferry if it is not completed by October 1, 2026.