TS Laevad, Estonian Regional Affairs Ministry amend ferry services contract

The Estonian Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture (MRAA) and Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Laevad have amended an existing agreement for the provision of ferry transport services for a period of seven years starting on October 1, 2026.
According to the original agreement, TS Laevad will provide passenger transport services on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa ferry routes with four ferries belonging to TS Laevad and one additional state-owned ferry between October 1, 2026 and September 30, 2033.
According to the same original agreement, TS Laevad is obliged to provide a replacement vessel for the state-owned ferry if it is not completed by October 1, 2026.
On Tuesday, January 13, the MRAA and TS Laevad signed an amendment to the agreement, according to which the Ro-Pax ferry Regula, owned by TS Laevad, will be used instead of the state-owned ferry until December 31, 2028.
According to the contract amendment, Regula will make up to 800 trips per year between October 1, 2026 and December 31, 2028. The MRAA will pay an additional fixed fee and a variable fee for the use of Regula each year, to which a trip fee component will be added.
The MRAA has the right to extend the period of use of Regula by three months, or until March 31, 2029. The costs and investments related to the use of the ferry, including the expected return, are covered by the additional fee agreed upon in the contract amendment.