Trinidad and Tobago to replace Ro-Pax ferry on inter-island service

The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has secured a Ro-Pax vessel, the Blue Wave Harmony, to serve the sea route between the two islands.
The vessel will replace the Cabo Star following the expiry of its lease on January 12, 2026.
The Blue Wave Harmony is tentatively scheduled to arrive in Trinidad on January 18, 2026, pending weather conditions and the completion of necessary regulatory and operational clearances.
According to the port authority, the new vessel is expected to provide enhanced cargo capacity and passenger accommodation for the route.
In the interim, the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTIT) has activated contingency plans to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential goods.
The fleet, including the APT James, T&T Spirit, and Galleons Passage, will handle cargo requirements until the new vessel enters service.
The port authority stated that these arrangements are designed to maintain the reliability of the sea bridge during the transition period.
Stakeholders and the public will be provided with further updates regarding the vessel's arrival and the commencement of its official sailing schedule.
Built in 1991, the Blue Wave Harmony previously operated as European Seaway for British ferry operator P&O Ferries before its sale in 2022.