Three Fjord1 ferries to undergo hybrid electric retrofit

Three Ro-Pax ferries operated by Norwegian transport company Fjord1 will undergo conversion work to enable them to operate on hybrid electric propulsion.

The conversion on Losna (pictured), Hornelen, and Nordfjord will entail the installation of hybrid electric solutions that are in line with the requirements of the Vestland County Council.

These requirements are part of a broader transition to more environment friendly technology in use by passenger vessels operating in the area.