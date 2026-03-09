Three Fjord1 ferries to undergo hybrid electric retrofit

Three Ro-Pax ferries operated by Norwegian transport company Fjord1 will undergo conversion work to enable them to operate on hybrid electric propulsion.
The conversion on Losna (pictured), Hornelen, and Nordfjord will entail the installation of hybrid electric solutions that are in line with the requirements of the Vestland County Council.
These requirements are part of a broader transition to more environment friendly technology in use by passenger vessels operating in the area.
Nordfjord was deliverd to Fjord1 in 2001 while Losna and Hornelen were handed over in 2016. All three are double-ended ferries each capable of transporting at least 146 passengers and 54 vehicles.
The retrofitting works will be undertaken by the former Havyard Leirvik shipyard, which has since been sold to a Turkish owner. The yard had also completed a number of earlier vessel newbuilding and retrofitting projects on behalf of Fjord1.
The conversion is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2026.