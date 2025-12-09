Tallink reports rise in November passenger numbers despite cargo dip

Tallink Grupp reported a 1.9 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger numbers for November 2025, transporting a total of 377,163 passengers.
However, the company saw a decline in cargo volumes, with the number of cargo units dropping by 7.3 per cent to 19,846 units. Passenger vehicle numbers also decreased slightly by one per cent to 46,636 units.
The Estonia-Finland route saw a 3.1 per cent rise in passengers to 242,427, despite the shuttle vessel MyStar being out of service for two days due to scheduled maintenance.
The Estonia-Sweden route recorded growth across all metrics, with passengers up 5.2 per cent, cargo up nine per cent, and passenger vehicles surging by 32.7 per cent.
The company noted that the Paldiski-Kapellskär route is now operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX, whereas a year ago it was served by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star.
On the Finland-Sweden routes, operated by Silja Serenade, Silja Symphony, and Baltic Princess, passenger numbers fell by 1.9 per cent and cargo units dropped by 17.4 per cent.