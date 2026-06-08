Tallink redeploys Ro-Pax ferry to Estonia-Sweden route for the summer season

Estonian ferry company Tallink Grupp has announced the return of its Ro-Pax vessel Romantika to the Tallinn–Stockholm route to accommodate increased travel demand during the peak summer season.

Starting July 2, the ship is scheduled to operate weekend services alongside special entertainment cruises departing from Tallinn.

Piret Mürk-Dubout, a member of the management board of Tallink, stated that adding another vessel helps the company meet growing passenger and freight demand along this corridor. At weekends, Romantika will operate on an opposite schedule to the passenger vessel Baltic Queen.