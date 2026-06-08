Tallink redeploys Ro-Pax ferry to Estonia-Sweden route for the summer season

Estonian ferry company Tallink Grupp has announced the return of its Ro-Pax vessel Romantika to the Tallinn–Stockholm route to accommodate increased travel demand during the peak summer season.
Starting July 2, the ship is scheduled to operate weekend services alongside special entertainment cruises departing from Tallinn.
Piret Mürk-Dubout, a member of the management board of Tallink, stated that adding another vessel helps the company meet growing passenger and freight demand along this corridor. At weekends, Romantika will operate on an opposite schedule to the passenger vessel Baltic Queen.
During weekdays in July and August, the vessel is scheduled to host at least two summer entertainment cruises featuring various artists. Standard onboard services, including restaurants, shops, and children's areas, will remain fully available to passengers throughout these sailings.
Weekend departures to Stockholm are scheduled to run until August 8, while two midweek special cruises are set for July 21 and August 4.
The Romantika recently returned to Tallink's fleet after a nine-month charter with Algerian state-owned company Madar Maritime.