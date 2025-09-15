Tallink passenger numbers rise over summer, nearing two million

Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp has reported that its passenger numbers rose over the summer, with the total across all routes approaching two million from June to August. The company transported nearly 1.8 million passengers, a significant increase of over five per cent compared to the same period last year.
The most outstanding result for the summer came from the Estonia–Finland route, where passenger numbers grew by over fifteen per cent to nearly 1.3 million. This was largely due to the deployment of three ships on the route, compared to two last summer.
On the Finland–Sweden route, passenger numbers remained stable at over half a million. In contrast, the Estonia–Sweden route saw a 27 per cent decline to around 187,000 passengers, a result of operating only one ship on the route this year compared to two in 2024.
The number of passenger vehicles transported during the summer months rose to 283,000, over 5,000 more than last year. However, freight volumes declined by nearly eleven per cent, which the company said reflects general economic uncertainty in its core markets.