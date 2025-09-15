Tallink passenger numbers rise over summer, nearing two million

Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp has reported that its passenger numbers rose over the summer, with the total across all routes approaching two million from June to August. The company transported nearly 1.8 million passengers, a significant increase of over five per cent compared to the same period last year.

The most outstanding result for the summer came from the Estonia–Finland route, where passenger numbers grew by over fifteen per cent to nearly 1.3 million. This was largely due to the deployment of three ships on the route, compared to two last summer.