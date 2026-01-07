Stena RoRo enters into five-year ferry charter contract with Canada's Marine Atlantic

A Nepita is currently chartered to the French operator Corsica Linea and trading in the Mediterranean Sea. She is ice-class 1A rated, equipped with three bow thrusters and a stern thruster for improved manoeuvrability, and designed to transport both passengers and commercial vehicles.

Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo, said A Nepita will be adapted and optimised, "for one of the most demanding ferry services in the world."

The 2002-builtt ferry has an LOA of 203.24 metres, a beam of 25.7 metres, and space for 1,200 passengers and up to 1,920 lane metres of freight.