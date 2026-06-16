Stena Line to provide continued rail ferry service to Germany under new agreement

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line has entered into an agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) to secure the continued operation of rail ferry services between Sweden and Germany.
The agreement, which Stena Line said is the first of its kind, will ensure that traffic on the Trelleborg–Rostock route can continue until December 31, 2031.
"Rail ferries have declined significantly over the past 20 years due to weak economic viability," said Roberto Maiorana, Director-General of Trafikverket.
"Since the opening of the Öresund Bridge, the majority of freight trains to and from continental Europe have crossed the Öresund link rather than travelling by ferry. However, the ferries remain necessary, which is why the Swedish state, through [Trafikverket], is now stepping in to secure continued operations."
Stena Line has operated on the Trelleborg–Rostock route with the two rail ferries Skåne and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern since 1998. Today, it is Sweden’s only regular rail ferry service and one of only a limited number of rail ferry operations worldwide.