Stena Line to provide continued rail ferry service to Germany under new agreement

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line has entered into an agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) to secure the continued operation of rail ferry services between Sweden and Germany.

The agreement, which Stena Line said is the first of its kind, will ensure that traffic on the Trelleborg–Rostock route can continue until December 31, 2031.

"Rail ferries have declined significantly over the past 20 years due to weak economic viability," said Roberto Maiorana, Director-General of Trafikverket.