Stena Line reports increased travel demand on Sweden to Denmark routes

Stena Line has reported a rise in travel demand on its Gothenburg to Frederikshavn route during the start of 2026. According to figures provided by the company on January 19, 2026, January volumes are 12 per cent higher than the same period in 2025.

This increase occurs despite what the ferry operator described as a cautious economic climate for many households.

The company noted that new statistics indicate a slowdown in inflation and a gradual strengthening of real incomes, which has contributed to greater room for manoeuvre for travellers. Stena Line stated there is a noticeable increase in the willingness of passengers to plan their trips.

"We do not see a quick return to previous levels, but rather a stabilisation," said Ulf Staaff, Travel Commercial Manager at Stena Line. He noted that more passengers are planning their journeys well in advance.