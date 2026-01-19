Stena Line reports increased travel demand on Sweden to Denmark routes

Stena Line has reported a rise in travel demand on its Gothenburg to Frederikshavn route during the start of 2026. According to figures provided by the company on January 19, 2026, January volumes are 12 per cent higher than the same period in 2025.
This increase occurs despite what the ferry operator described as a cautious economic climate for many households.
The company noted that new statistics indicate a slowdown in inflation and a gradual strengthening of real incomes, which has contributed to greater room for manoeuvre for travellers. Stena Line stated there is a noticeable increase in the willingness of passengers to plan their trips.
"We do not see a quick return to previous levels, but rather a stabilisation," said Ulf Staaff, Travel Commercial Manager at Stena Line. He noted that more passengers are planning their journeys well in advance.
The ferry operator is also experiencing continued strong demand from Denmark for winter sports travel.
Stena Line stated it has broken volume records for the ski season for the third consecutive year. This growth was attributed by the company to a collaboration with a mountain tourism and ski resort operator.
Stena Line currently operates two ferry routes between Sweden and Denmark, consisting of the Gothenburg to Frederikshavn and Halmstad to Grenå services. The company stated it sees continued strong development based on the first months of the year.