Stena Line completes acquisition of Finnish ferry operator Wasaline

Stena Line has completed the acquisition of Finnish vessel operator NLC Ferry, which trades under the name Wasaline.

It was on November 4, 2025, that Stena Line announced the purchase of Wasaline, which involved taking over the operation of the ferry service between Umeå and Vaasa. Since then, the transaction has been reviewed and approved by the respective city councils, which were also the former owners, and has received all other required regulatory approvals.

The Ro-Pax ferry Aurora Botnia, which operates on the route, will continue to be owned by the cities’ jointly owned company Kvarken Link.