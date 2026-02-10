Stena Line completes acquisition of Finnish ferry operator Wasaline

Stena Line has completed the acquisition of Finnish vessel operator NLC Ferry, which trades under the name Wasaline.
It was on November 4, 2025, that Stena Line announced the purchase of Wasaline, which involved taking over the operation of the ferry service between Umeå and Vaasa. Since then, the transaction has been reviewed and approved by the respective city councils, which were also the former owners, and has received all other required regulatory approvals.
The Ro-Pax ferry Aurora Botnia, which operates on the route, will continue to be owned by the cities’ jointly owned company Kvarken Link.
As of now, Wasaline is part of Stena Line and its European ferry network and port operations, which comprise a total of 20 routes and 40 vessels.
Wasaline will continue its operations with its brand retained, subject to minor adjustments, going forward.
"Now entirely new opportunities open up for Wasaline as we become part of a larger group," said Peter Ståhlberg, Managing Director of Wasaline. "Stena Line provides us with long-term stability in operations and opportunities for growth."
Aurora Botnia will continue to sail between Umeå and Vasa according to the existing timetable, with a total of 20 to 26 departures per week.