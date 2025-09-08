Stena Line awarded contract to continue operation of Gdynia–Karlskrona route
The Port of Gdynia Authority of Poland has concluded the tender procedure for the selection of ferry operators at the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia, launched in June this year.
Stena Line has been awarded the contract and, following the signing of the new agreement, will continue its operations at the terminal in the coming years.
"The outcome of the tender secures the continuity of our strategic Gdynia–Karlskrona service, which is one of the most important ferry connections in the Baltic Sea," said Marek Kiersnowski, Trade Director for the Stena Line Gdynia–Karlskrona route.
Under the new contract, which is valid for 2026 to 2032, Stena Line plans to implement a number of what it said are "future-proof" solutions including 24/7 freight handling, automated drop and collect systems, and "hybrid electrification of shipping."
Stena Line will work together with partners in Gdynia and Karlskrona in operation of the route, which the company said is a strategic connection between Scandinavia and Central Europe.
Stena Line has been operating the Gdynia–Karlskrona route for 30 years. Today, the route is operated by three vessels, including two modern 240-metre ferries.
In June 2022, Stena Line moved its operations to the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia.