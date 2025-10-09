Stena Line and Irish Ferries enter into temporary Irish Sea space-sharing deal

Stena Line and Irish Ferries have entered into a temporary agreement to share freight and passenger space on the Irish Sea. The companies said the strategic collaboration is intended to enable essential dry-docking of vessels while ensuring service continuity and reliability for their customers.
The temporary agreement will take effect from November 20 and will last until December 4, 2025.
During this period, Stena Line will operate the service from Dublin to Holyhead, with capacity on board its vessel allocated for Irish Ferries customers.
Simultaneously, Irish Ferries will offer space on its Rosslare to Pembroke service for Stena Line passengers and freight customers.
Stena Line stated that this temporary change in operations would allow the company to undertake planned maintenance at its Fishguard Port.
Johan Edelman, Trade Director for Irish Sea South at Stena Line, said, “We’re delighted to announce this temporary operational model that safeguards continuity of service for our freight and travel customers during essential maintenance and upgrades to our vessels.”