Sea trials begin for Balearia's new Ro-Pax catamaran

Armon Shipyards commenced sea trials for the Mercedes Pinto in Gijón on April 22, marking the final testing phase for the third dual-fuel natural gas catamaran in the Baleària fleet.

The shipping company confirmed it expects to receive the vessel in May and intends to deploy it on routes within the Canary Islands, pending the ratification of its acquisition of Armas Trasmediterránea assets.

Testing scheduled over the coming days will validate the ship's speed, maneuverability, and engine performance while operating on both natural gas and diesel. These trials also serve to verify the stability of the vessel alongside its safety, propulsion, and navigation systems before it enters official service.