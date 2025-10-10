Scottish operator CalMac pulls new ferry out of service due to hull cracking issues

Glen Sannox has been pulled from service while CalMac conducts discussions with engineering experts regarding an adequate solution to the identified issues. The ferry is tentatively scheduled to resume sailings on Monday, October 13.

The hull crack is the latest in a series of issues to affect Glen Sannox, which was originally scheduled to enter service with CalMac in 2018 but was only delivered in late 2024 following completion at local shipyard Ferguson Marine.

The ferry's maiden operational voyage in January also needed to be postponed due to issues with some of its onboard systems.