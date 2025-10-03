Scottish Government brings Clyde and Hebrides ferries under full public control

Transport Scotland said the new model also embeds the requirement for continued engagement with the ferries community board to ensure community views are heard.

Duncan Mackison, CEO at CalMac, said the new contract creates a framework to operate ferry services which are, "safe, reliable, and better integrated with other transport providers."

"We acknowledge that there have been challenges in recent years but we're fully invested in continuing to drive up standards and delivering for the communities we serve," he said, noting that a dozen new vessels are on the way.