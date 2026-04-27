Rules prevent Scottish state-owned shipbuilder from bidding for replacement ferry construction

Scottish state-owned shipbuilder Ferguson Marine said recently that it has been prevented from bidding for the construction of a new passenger vessel for local operator CalMac Ferries.

The company remarked that it failed to meet the eligibility requirements set by Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL), the owner of the vessels operated by CalMac.

Ferguson Marine Chief Executive Graeme Thomson told local media that the company's review of the prequalification criteria set by CMAL revealed that any shipbuilder in the UK will unlikely be able to satisfy the tender's minimum requirements. As a result, Ferguson Marine has decided not to submit a bid for a replacement for CalMac's 36-year-old ferry Lord of the Isles.