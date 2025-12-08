Oresund Line records busiest November for foot passengers since 2008

The Øresund Line ferries operating between Helsingør and Helsingborg have recorded their highest number of foot passengers for the month of November in 17 years. According to operator Molslinjen, 272,311 travellers boarded the vessels on foot during November 2025.
This figure represents a 16 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The last time foot passenger numbers were higher for the month was in November 2008, which saw 278,287 passengers. Including vehicles, buses, and trucks, the total number of passengers for November 2025 reached 444,819.
Kristian Durhuus, CEO of Molslinjen, described the service as a "floating metro" connecting the region. He noted that the foot passenger count includes "tour guests" who stay on board for return trips, a category that also reached a record high for November.
Durhuus highlighted that the line's renovated restaurants have been near capacity throughout 2025. Looking ahead, he expressed optimism for December traffic, citing strong interest in onboard Christmas parties that is expected to exceed previous years.