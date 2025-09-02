Oresund Line ferry passenger numbers reach 25-year high in August 2025

The number of foot passengers on the Øresund Line (Øresundslinjen) ferries reached its highest point in 25 years during August 2025. According to the parent company Molslinjen, a total of 372,497 travellers made the trip on foot, a number not seen since August 1999, before the opening of the Øresund Bridge.

Molslinjen CEO Kristian Durhuus stated that passengers on both sides of the Øresund have responded well to the digitalisation of ticket sales, booking, and check-in. The company has seen increasing volumes for both pedestrians and cars since the new systems were implemented.