Oresund Line ferry passenger numbers reach 25-year high in August 2025
The number of foot passengers on the Øresund Line (Øresundslinjen) ferries reached its highest point in 25 years during August 2025. According to the parent company Molslinjen, a total of 372,497 travellers made the trip on foot, a number not seen since August 1999, before the opening of the Øresund Bridge.
Molslinjen CEO Kristian Durhuus stated that passengers on both sides of the Øresund have responded well to the digitalisation of ticket sales, booking, and check-in. The company has seen increasing volumes for both pedestrians and cars since the new systems were implemented.
Overall, August was a busy month for the ferries. The figures for the month show 125,218 cars, which is 6.4 per cent more than in the same month in 2024. This is also the highest number of cars for August since 2019. The total number of passengers (733,374) and the number of buses (1,254) are also the highest since 2019.
Durhuus added that the company plans to convert another ferry to electric operation and will deploy buses from Øresund Expressen between Copenhagen and Gothenburg, which are expected to deliver more buses and passengers.