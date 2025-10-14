New Zealand selects Chinese shipyard to build two new ferries

The New Zealand Government, through its procuring company Ferry Holdings, has selected Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) as the builder for two new ferries.
Rail Minister Winston Peters confirmed the selection in a statement, describing GSI as, “the largest modern integrated shipbuilding enterprise in Southern China.”
The statement noted that Ferry Holdings and GSI are still in negotiations, and full details of the agreement will not be disclosed until these are completed, along with separate port agreements with CentrePort and Port Marlborough New Zealand.
However, the government has confirmed it has secured major components of the deal, including a fixed price for the vessels.
The new 200-metre-long ferries will feature both road and rail decks and will each have room for 1,500 passengers. The completion and delivery of the two new ships are expected in 2029.
Peters stated, “We want the best deal possible for New Zealand taxpayers and a shipbuilder of the competence, capability and capacity of GSI underscores the high degree of confidence in our no-nonsense ferry replacement programme.” He added that a full announcement detailing all the agreements is expected before the end of this year.