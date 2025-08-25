New Scotland Little Minch ferry launched in Turkey

The first of two new vessels for Scotland's Little Minch routes, Lochmor, was launched on August 22 at a shipyard in Yalova, Turkey. The vessel is the third of four standardised ferries being built for Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) as part of a significant investment in the Scottish ferry network.

CMAL stated that the new ferry and its sister ship, Claymore, will provide a two-vessel service on the routes connecting Uig on Skye with Tarbert in Harris and Lochmaddy in North Uist, adding that this will be an increase from the current single-vessel service provided by Hebrides. The Lochmor can accommodate up to 450 passengers and 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles.