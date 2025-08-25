New Scotland Little Minch ferry launched in Turkey
The first of two new vessels for Scotland's Little Minch routes, Lochmor, was launched on August 22 at a shipyard in Yalova, Turkey. The vessel is the third of four standardised ferries being built for Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) as part of a significant investment in the Scottish ferry network.
CMAL stated that the new ferry and its sister ship, Claymore, will provide a two-vessel service on the routes connecting Uig on Skye with Tarbert in Harris and Lochmaddy in North Uist, adding that this will be an increase from the current single-vessel service provided by Hebrides. The Lochmor can accommodate up to 450 passengers and 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles.
Fiona Hyslop, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, stated that the new vessels will deliver on the Scottish Government's goal of a two-vessel service for the Little Minch routes, improving capacity, frequency, and resilience. The government provided £115 million in funding for the project in 2022.
Following her launch, the Lochmor will undergo further outfitting before sea trials. She is scheduled to arrive in Scotland in late 2026 to complete crew familiarisation and local operational testing before entering service. Duncan Mackison, CEO of operator CalMac, noted that the Lochmor is one of 12 new vessels scheduled to join the fleet by 2029.