New Ro-Pax ferry service launched in the Comoros

A new Ro-Pax ferry service, described as the first of its kind in the Comoros, was launched on the island of Anjouan on September 12. The new service was introduced by Serdal International, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group and the investment company Resources Investment.

In a statement, AD Ports said it is part of the country's ongoing economic and development initiatives to strengthen regional integration in East Africa. The service will be managed by AD Ports Group subsidiary Noatum Maritime.