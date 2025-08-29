New hybrid-electric ferry for BC Ferries launched in Romania
The latest hybrid-electric Ro-Pax ferry for Canada’s BC Ferries was launched at a shipyard in Galati, Romania, on August 27.
The vessel is the second of four identical ferries currently under construction at the yard for the Canadian operator. Upon delivery, the newly launched ship will be the eighth vessel of this class built for BC Ferries.
The new ferries will be outfitted with diesel-electric hybrid propulsion systems. BC Ferries intends to operate the vessels on 100 per cent electric power in the future, once the relevant shoreside electrical charging infrastructure is in place. The ships are slated to transport passengers between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and between Campbell River and Quadra Island.
In a significant design update, the four vessels currently undergoing construction are being modified to reduce underwater radiated noise. According to the builder, this is in line with BC Ferries’ long-term management plan to minimise impacts on marine life. The modifications include hull drag reduction and a new, quieter, and more efficient propeller blade design.