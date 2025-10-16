New Azerbaijani Ro-Pax ferry 70 per cent complete

Construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry being built at the Baku Shipyard for the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) is continuing on schedule. 70 per cent of the overall project work has already been completed, with hull and engineering works now 99 per cent accomplished.
The new vessel will be the third of its kind in the ASCO fleet. The operator highlighted that it will feature several constructive and functional innovations compared to the previous two vessels.
These changes include the installation of a three-tonne utility crane, a separate power supply system for reefer containers, and infrastructure for detecting hazardous gases in the cargo area.
Other new features include an automatic rail track transfer system, a new braking system on the cargo deck, and an additional cooling system in the main engine room.
The operator said the project is being implemented based on the principles of energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact.
According to ASCO, procurement and supply for the newbuild have reached 94 per cent completion. Work is currently underway on the electrical and machinery installation, as well as the insulation and construction of the accommodation areas.