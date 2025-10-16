New Azerbaijani Ro-Pax ferry 70 per cent complete

Construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry being built at the Baku Shipyard for the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) is continuing on schedule. 70 per cent of the overall project work has already been completed, with hull and engineering works now 99 per cent accomplished.

The new vessel will be the third of its kind in the ASCO fleet. The operator highlighted that it will feature several constructive and functional innovations compared to the previous two vessels.