Molslinjen's newest electric ferry hits the water

Upon completion, the ferry will have a length of 116.8 metres, a beam of 18.2 metres, a draught of 3.2 metres, space for 600 passengers and 188 vehicles, and a propulsion arrangement consisting of batteries, permanent magnet motors, and four azimuthing thrusters. Four 493ekW generators powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) will serve as backups for the batteries.

The vessel is also designed to comply with BV's autonomous functionality notations such as those for auto-crossing and auto-berthing operations. This will allow for optimised operation while increasing energy efficiency.