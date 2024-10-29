Molslinjen's newest electric ferry hits the water
A new double-ended Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Danish ferry company Molslinjen has been launched into the water for the first time. Like its sister vessel Nerthus, Tyrfing was designed by Danish naval architecture firm OSK Design in compliance to Bureau Veritas (BV) class rules and Danish flag regulations.
Upon completion, the ferry will have a length of 116.8 metres, a beam of 18.2 metres, a draught of 3.2 metres, space for 600 passengers and 188 vehicles, and a propulsion arrangement consisting of batteries, permanent magnet motors, and four azimuthing thrusters. Four 493ekW generators powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) will serve as backups for the batteries.
The vessel is also designed to comply with BV's autonomous functionality notations such as those for auto-crossing and auto-berthing operations. This will allow for optimised operation while increasing energy efficiency.
The ferry will be laid out to ensure a high degree of passenger comfort through compliance to Scandinavian accommodation standards.
Tyrfing is scheduled for delivery to Molslinjen in early 2025. It will be operated on the company's Bøjden-Fynshav and Ballen-Kalundborg routes alongside Nerthus.