Molslinjen reports record car traffic on Kattegat ferries for 2025

Molslinjen recorded a record number of cars on its Kattegat ferries in 2025. This occurred despite the fleet operating with one less vessel than in previous years, resulting in fewer departures.

The sale of the ferry Max before the 2024 high season reduced the fleet to three fast ferries. Although fewer departures were scheduled, the remaining vessels transferred 1,362,835 cars between Jutland and Zealand.

This represents an increase of two per cent compared to the 1,335,919 cars recorded the previous year. The figure also surpassed the 1,351,588 cars transferred in 2019 when four ferries were in operation.