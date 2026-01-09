Molslinjen reports record car traffic on Kattegat ferries for 2025

Molslinjen recorded a record number of cars on its Kattegat ferries in 2025. This occurred despite the fleet operating with one less vessel than in previous years, resulting in fewer departures.
The sale of the ferry Max before the 2024 high season reduced the fleet to three fast ferries. Although fewer departures were scheduled, the remaining vessels transferred 1,362,835 cars between Jutland and Zealand.
This represents an increase of two per cent compared to the 1,335,919 cars recorded the previous year. The figure also surpassed the 1,351,588 cars transferred in 2019 when four ferries were in operation.
Chief Executive Kristian Durhuus stated that the sailing plan was designed to meet customer needs while improving space utilisation on board. Passenger numbers reached 3,330,703 in 2025, an increase from 3,305,298 in 2024.
While passenger figures are rising, they remain below the 2019 record of 3,492,698. The company noted that momentum lost during the pandemic is being regained, particularly among electric car owners seeking to reduce travel distance and electricity consumption.
Electric vehicles accounted for approximately 29.5 per cent of all car transfers on ferries in 2025. This is significantly higher than the 17-18 per cent share of electric vehicles currently found in the total Danish car fleet.