Italy's GNV to deploy new ferry on Eastern Mediterranean routes

GNV Polaris was designed and built by GSI in compliance with RINA class rules. It will commence operational sailings in January 2025 and will be deployed on GNV's Eastern Mediterranean routes.

The newbuild has an LOA of 218 metres, a beam of 29.6 metres, a design draught of 6.45 metres, a depth of 10 metres, and a gross tonnage of 46,000. There are 12 decks with 298 cabins in various classes for up to 1,500 passengers and a total of 3,100 lane metres for 600 cars or 200 trailers.