Isle of Man Steam Packet to deploy Ro-Pax ferry on expanded Irish routes

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has unveiled a new three-vessel timetable for the 2026/27 season, featuring the return of the Ben-my-Chree to a regular schedule to operate expanded services to Ireland.

The Ben-my-Chree will be used to pilot a schedule from Douglas to Dublin and Larne. In peak season, the vessel will operate five sailings a week on these routes. Throughout the off-season, it will provide a regular connection to Ireland with three sailings a week to Larne.

IOMSPC stated that while the service is primarily targeted at passenger connectivity, the use of the Ben-my-Chree will also allow for the development of freight links between the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland.

To support the new schedule, the company plans a substantial interior refurbishment of the Ben-my-Chree to modernise public areas and enhance passenger facilities.

IOMSPC noted that the deployment of the Ben-my-Chree on Irish routes allows the Manannan and Manxman to increase sailings on the company's core routes to Liverpool and Heysham.

Additionally, the Ben-my-Chree will be utilized to provide support on the Heysham route during winter to manage freight volumes while the Manxman covers weekend sailings to Liverpool.

