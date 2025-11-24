Isle of Man Steam Packet to deploy Ro-Pax ferry on expanded Irish routes

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has unveiled a new three-vessel timetable for the 2026/27 season, featuring the return of the Ben-my-Chree to a regular schedule to operate expanded services to Ireland.

The Ben-my-Chree will be used to pilot a schedule from Douglas to Dublin and Larne. In peak season, the vessel will operate five sailings a week on these routes. Throughout the off-season, it will provide a regular connection to Ireland with three sailings a week to Larne.