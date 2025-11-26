Irish Continental Group revenues rise as freight volumes grow

For the year to November 22, 2025, the ferries division carried 735,200 Ro-Ro freight units, a 4.9 per cent increase on the previous year. However, car volumes decreased by 4.8 per cent to 624,300 units.

Total revenues for the ferries division up to October 31 amounted to €399.5 million, a 6.3 per cent increase year-on-year.

The container and terminal division recorded a 16.2 per cent increase in revenue to €199.1 million for the ten-month period. Container freight volumes shipped year-to-date rose by 16.6 per cent to 338,100 TEU. Terminal lifts at Dublin and Belfast increased by 5.8 per cent to 324,800 units.