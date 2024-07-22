Indonesian Ro-Pax concept secures first place in student design competition

The Worldwide Ferry Safety Association (WFSA) has announced the awardees for the 11th Annual Student Competition for a Safe Affordable Ferry. Winning teams receive monetary awards and are invited to speak about their work at an international conference. This year, the venue will be Interferry’s 48th annual conference, to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco, on October 28 to 29, 2024.

For this year's WFSA competition, the terms of reference (TOR) called for a Ro-Pax vessel to accommodate 150 to 200 passengers, as well as space for cargo and 15 to 20 four-wheeled vehicles, which could include lorries. The vessel is intended to ply a shallow stretch of the Niger River in southern Nigeria’s Anambra State, from Onitsha Jetty to Idah Jetty and from Onitsha Jetty to Ndoni Jetty.