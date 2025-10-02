Gotlandsbolaget records stable passenger traffic over summer season

Swedish shipping group Gotlandsbolaget reported steady passenger volumes across its ferry and cruise operations during the peak summer months of 2025.
Destination Gotland carried 273,000 passengers in August, an increase of two per cent compared with the same month in 2024.
Over the June to August period, a total of 946,000 passengers travelled with the service, up about one per cent year on year. Gains in June and August offset a slight dip in July.
Go Nordic Cruiseline, which launched its Oslo–Copenhagen route earlier this year, recorded 240,000 passengers over the summer period. July saw the strongest figures, with 93,000 guests.
Overall, traffic declined by about one per cent compared with last year, partly due to the decision to drop Fredrikshavn as a port of call. Passenger numbers were described as satisfactory, though revenues remained below expectations.
Birka Gotland carried 53,000 passengers in August, marking a four per cent rise from 2024. Over the summer months, nearly 165,000 passengers travelled on the cruise ship, including 6,000 more visitors to Gotland than in the previous year.