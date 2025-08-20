Gotlandsbolaget posts H1 loss on new route costs

Swedish ferry operator Gotlandsbolaget has reported a significant financial downturn for the first half of 2025, swinging to a substantial net loss from a profit in the previous year. The reversal came despite a large increase in revenue, which was more than offset by a sharper rise in costs associated with the establishment of its new Go Nordic Cruiseline and the takeover of the Oslo-Copenhagen route.

For the six months ending 30 June, the group posted revenues of SEK1.57 billion ($151 million), a significant increase from the SEK1989.0 million recorded in the first half of 2024. However, this was overshadowed by total costs climbing to SEK11.74 billion from SEK982.1 million in the prior-year period. This resulted in a net loss after tax of SEK278.8 million kronor, a stark contrast to the SEK92.3 million profit reported for the first half of 2024.