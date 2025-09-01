GNV’s first LNG-powered ferry completes sea trials
Italian ferry operator GNV has announced that GNV Virgo has successfully completed its sea trials. The sea trials, which took place on August 29, are a crucial test prior to delivery to the shipowner, which is scheduled for later this year. The company stated that the vessel will be delivered eleven months ahead of schedule.
GNV Virgo is the third of eight Ro-Pax ferries ordered from the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) as part of a fleet renewal plan that will see GNV's fleet add eight new vessels between 2025 and 2030. The company’s vessels GNV Polaris and GNV Orion are already in operation.
The GNV Virgo is the company's first LNG-powered vessel. The company stated it is equipped with environmental technologies that will ensure a reduction in CO2 emissions per transportable vessel of over fifty per cent compared to previous-generation vessels.
On this front, the company stated it continues to collaborate with institutions and stakeholders in the process of adapting Italian port infrastructure to better manage the growing demand for LNG for domestic maritime transport.
The vessel is fully equipped for "cold ironing," which allows for connection to the shoreside electricity grid to reduce local emissions. Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and heat recycling technologies are also installed on board to meet IMO Tier III and EEDI Phase II requirements.
GNV Virgo has a gross tonnage of approximately 52,300 tons, a length of 218 metres, a width of 29.60 metres, and can reach a maximum speed of 25 knots. It has over 420 cabins and a carrying capacity of 1,785 passengers and 2,770 linear metres.