GNV’s first LNG-powered ferry completes sea trials

Italian ferry operator GNV has announced that GNV Virgo has successfully completed its sea trials. The sea trials, which took place on August 29, are a crucial test prior to delivery to the shipowner, which is scheduled for later this year. The company stated that the vessel will be delivered eleven months ahead of schedule.

GNV Virgo is the third of eight Ro-Pax ferries ordered from the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) as part of a fleet renewal plan that will see GNV's fleet add eight new vessels between 2025 and 2030. The company’s vessels GNV Polaris and GNV Orion are already in operation.