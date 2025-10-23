GNV takes delivery of first LNG-powered ferry

Italian ferry company GNV, part of the MSC Group, has taken delivery of the GNV Virgo, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered vessel in its fleet. The delivery ceremony for the new Ro-Pax ship took place on October 22 at the Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) shipyard in China.

The company noted that GNV Virgo is the third vessel delivered under GNV's fleet renewal plan, which includes eight newbuilds by 2030. The ship will soon depart for Italy, where a christening ceremony is scheduled for December 11 in the port of Palermo, before it enters service on the Genoa-Palermo route.