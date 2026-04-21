GNV ferry completes undergoing upgrades in China

A Ro-Pax ferry owned by Italian transport company Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) has completed undergoing upgrades in China.

The work on the 2024-built GNV Polaris was undertaken by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI). According to Chinese media, the project was successfully completed one month ahead of the end of the contract period.

The work mainly entailed the incorporation of an additional 141 passenger cabins. The ferry has since departed China and is en route to Italy, where she will resume operational sailings upon arrival.