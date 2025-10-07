New Fishers Island Ro-Pax ferry design unveiled

Naval architecture firm Glosten has announced the completion of the design for a new ferry for the Fishers Island Ferry District in New York.
The new vessel is intended to replace the company's existing ferry, the Munnatawkett, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and safety.
The new conventionally propelled steel ferry will be capable of transporting up to 30 vehicles and 180 passengers.
A key design driver was to remain under 100 gross registered tons, in compliance with US Coast Guard regulations under 46 CFR Subchapter K.
Glosten said it worked closely with the ferry district and the owner’s representative, Maritime Consulting Partners, to understand stakeholder priorities and deliver a tailored design that meets both regulatory and operational requirements.
It added that the vessel has been fully integrated with the existing terminal infrastructure to ensure seamless compatibility and service continuity.
According to the designer, every aspect of the new ferry, from vehicle loading to passenger access, has been designed to support efficient operations and to complement the current system.