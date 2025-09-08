Fred Olsen Express carries 930,000 passengers in July and August
Canary Islands ferry operator Fred Olsen Express reported that it transported 930,000 passengers during July and August on its inter-island routes. The company also transported a total of 248,000 vehicles during the two-month period.
In July, 430,000 people travelled with the shipping company, a 17 per cent increase compared to 2024. Passenger traffic was significantly driven by local celebrations on the islands of La Palma and El Hierro. The route between Tenerife and La Palma transported 49,000 passengers, a 30 per cent increase over the same period last year.
A record number of 498,000 passengers was recorded in August, representing a 13 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Fred Olsen noted that the most popular connections during the month included the route between Gran Canaria and Tenerife, with 135,000 passengers, and the line between Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, with 110,000 passengers.
Juan Ignacio Liaño, the company's Fleet Manager, explained that the growth in passenger and vehicle capacity was partly due to the launch of a new cargo service. By shifting some freight to dedicated cargo vessels, the company was able to free up more space on its fast ferries, particularly on routes with high demand.