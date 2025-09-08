Fred Olsen Express carries 930,000 passengers in July and August

Canary Islands ferry operator Fred Olsen Express reported that it transported 930,000 passengers during July and August on its inter-island routes. The company also transported a total of 248,000 vehicles during the two-month period.

In July, 430,000 people travelled with the shipping company, a 17 per cent increase compared to 2024. Passenger traffic was significantly driven by local celebrations on the islands of La Palma and El Hierro. The route between Tenerife and La Palma transported 49,000 passengers, a 30 per cent increase over the same period last year.