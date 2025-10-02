Fred Olsen Express acquires ex-Trasmediterranea ferry

Spanish transport operator Fred Olsen Express has acquired a Ro-Pax ferry formerly operated by local company Armas Trasmediterranea.
The 2001-built Fortuny was sold by Trasmediterranea to Italy's Liberty Lines in July of this year. The ferry was then sold to Fred Olsen, which will operate it under the name Buenavista Express.
The vessel will undergo additional maintenance and will have her current livery changed to that of her new operator.
The ferry has an LOA of 157 metres, a beam of 26.2 metres, a draught of 6.1 metres, a gross tonnage of 26,912, a service speed of 23 knots, and space for 1,250 passengers plus up to 1,500 lane metres of freight. She was originally built by Spanish yard Astilleros Españoles, which later merged with another local shipbuilder to form the IZAR Group, a predecessor of Navantia.
Fred Olsen Express expects to have Buenavista Express in operation on the Huelva-Tenerife/Gran Canaria route this January.