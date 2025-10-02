Fred Olsen Express acquires ex-Trasmediterranea ferry

Spanish transport operator Fred Olsen Express has acquired a Ro-Pax ferry formerly operated by local company Armas Trasmediterranea.

The 2001-built Fortuny was sold by Trasmediterranea to Italy's Liberty Lines in July of this year. The ferry was then sold to Fred Olsen, which will operate it under the name Buenavista Express.

The vessel will undergo additional maintenance and will have her current livery changed to that of her new operator.