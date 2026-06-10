Florida's Fisher Island Community gets new double-ended ferry

The Fisher Island Community Association (FICA) in southern Florida has taken delivery of a new double-ended Ro-Pax ferry built by the Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) based in Panama City.

Falcon was constructed at ESG's Allanton and Port St Joe facilities. Design work was provided by the Elliott Bay Design Group of Seattle.

The new ferry will take over the routes once served by Heron, an earlier ESG-built vessel that was acquired by FICA over 20 years prior.