Florida's Fisher Island Community gets new double-ended ferry

The Fisher Island Community Association (FICA) in southern Florida has taken delivery of a new double-ended Ro-Pax ferry built by the Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) based in Panama City.
Falcon was constructed at ESG's Allanton and Port St Joe facilities. Design work was provided by the Elliott Bay Design Group of Seattle.
The new ferry will take over the routes once served by Heron, an earlier ESG-built vessel that was acquired by FICA over 20 years prior.
Falcon has an LOA of 152 feet (46.3 metres), a beam of 52 feet (16 metres), a depth of 12 feet (3.7 metres), a draught of eight feet (2.4 metres), a total installed power of 1,200 hp (895 kW), and capacity for 150 passengers and 30 cars.
ESG said the ferry successfully completed trials prior to delivery and has entered service supporting daily operations between Fisher Island and Miami.
“The vessel will play an important role in supporting the transportation needs of our community while providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable experience for our passengers,” said Robert Sosa, FICA President and CEO.