Finnlines reports over one million passengers served in 2025

Finnlines welcomed more than one million passengers in 2025, which the company said is an indicator of strong demand for its passenger services across the Baltic Sea.

The total number of passengers, including professional drivers and private travellers, reached 1,021,000, representing an increase of nine per cent compared to 2024. Private passenger numbers grew by more than 13 per cent compared to 2024.

The strongest growth was among Polish travellers on the Sweden–Poland route, which can be partially explained by the fact that the route was opened in 2024. The next strongest growth was seen among Finnish travellers on the Finland–Sweden route.