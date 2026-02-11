Finnlines reports over one million passengers served in 2025

Finnlines welcomed more than one million passengers in 2025, which the company said is an indicator of strong demand for its passenger services across the Baltic Sea.
The total number of passengers, including professional drivers and private travellers, reached 1,021,000, representing an increase of nine per cent compared to 2024. Private passenger numbers grew by more than 13 per cent compared to 2024.
The strongest growth was among Polish travellers on the Sweden–Poland route, which can be partially explained by the fact that the route was opened in 2024. The next strongest growth was seen among Finnish travellers on the Finland–Sweden route.
Passenger numbers also increased on Finnlines’ Sweden–Germany and Finland–Germany routes.
Finnlines said the growth in passenger numbers reflects a change in travel behaviour, with sea travel increasingly seen as an alternative for travel to Europe.
"We want to bring our route selection and our service concept combining freight and passengers to the attention of even more travellers, and continue to promote more responsible tourism this year," said Marco Palmu, Passenger Director of Finnlines.