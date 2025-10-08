Finnlines reports 14 per cent increase in summer passenger numbers

Finnish ferry operator Finnlines has reported a strong summer season, with private passenger numbers rising by fourteen per cent across all its routes compared to the same period in 2024.
The company stated the results highlight strong demand and reflect the positive impact of new route services and upgraded ships.
The most significant growth was on the company's Malmö–Świnoujście route to Poland, which saw a 38 per cent rise in passenger numbers.
The route between Naantali, Långnäs, and Kapellskär also saw notable growth of 19 per cent, while the Malmö–Travemünde and Helsinki–Travemünde routes both recorded a four per cent rise in traffic.
Marco Palmu, Head of Passenger Services at Finnlines, said, “We are delighted with the results and pleased that our route to Poland, which opened in April last year, has received such a warm welcome. We see great potential ahead.”
He added that the introduction of the company's new ships, Finnsirius and Finncanopus, on the Sweden–Finland route in 2023 and 2024 has "greatly enhanced" the passenger experience.