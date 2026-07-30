Finnlines posts improved H1 profits amid rising global energy costs

Finnlines posted revenue of €412.4 million (US$475.3 million) during the first half of 2026 compared to €351.9 million (US$405.5 million) in the first half of 2025.
Operating profit in H1 2026 meanwhile reached €55.8 million (US$64.3 million) compared to €39.9 million (US$46 million) during the same period last year. Earnings before taxes also improved year on year, with the group posting €51.2 million (US$59 million) compared to an earlier figure of €33.8 million (US$39 million).
Cargo volumes transported during January to June 2026 totalled approximately 409,000 cargo units, 42,000 cars (excluding passengers’ cars) and 595,000 tons of non-unitised freight. In addition, 431,000 private passengers and professional drivers travelled with the company.
"The first six months of the year have been defined by structural volatility across the shipping industry," said Thomas Doepel, President and CEO of Finnlines. "The major conflict in the Middle East, including the US and Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, 2026, and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, significantly increased energy costs and caused volatility in energy markets.
"The global energy crisis has not been the only cost trigger for intra-European trade. As of this year, the EU Emissions Trading System requires vessels to cover 100 per cent of their emissions, increasing environmental surcharges."
Doepel added that, thanks to its long-term strategy of continuously investing in new and more energy-efficient vessels, Finnlines is less exposed to escalating energy costs.
"In the current volatile energy environment, our ability to utilise a wide range of energy sources, together with pass-through energy surcharge mechanisms, provides much-needed resilience. Combined with our continuous optimisation of services, capacity and route network, this has helped ensure a satisfactory result."