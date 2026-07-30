Finnlines posts improved H1 profits amid rising global energy costs

Finnlines posted revenue of €412.4 million (US$475.3 million) during the first half of 2026 compared to €351.9 million (US$405.5 million) in the first half of 2025.

Operating profit in H1 2026 meanwhile reached €55.8 million (US$64.3 million) compared to €39.9 million (US$46 million) during the same period last year. Earnings before taxes also improved year on year, with the group posting €51.2 million (US$59 million) compared to an earlier figure of €33.8 million (US$39 million).

Cargo volumes transported during January to June 2026 totalled approximately 409,000 cargo units, 42,000 cars (excluding passengers’ cars) and 595,000 tons of non-unitised freight. In addition, 431,000 private passengers and professional drivers travelled with the company.