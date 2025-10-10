Finferries signs 20-year deal to electrify Lake Finland ferry services

Finnish ferry operator Suomen Lauttaliikenne, also known as Finferries, has signed a 20-year agreement with the Southwest Finland Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment to operate and modernise ferry traffic in the Lake Finland region.
The contract, which was signed on October 6, 2025, covers twelve ferry ports and will run from 2026 to 2047.
Under the agreement, the ferry fleet in Lake Finland will be renewed and electrified, a move that is expected to reduce local traffic emissions in the area by up to 90 per cent from current levels, according to Finferries.
The first of the renewed ferries are scheduled to start operating in late 2026, with all ferry locations to begin operating with the new fleet by the summer of 2028.
The construction of the 14 new ferries will utilise the hulls of existing vessels, a decision the company said supports its ecological values by avoiding the local emissions that would be caused by producing new steel.
The project will also increase the transport capacity of the routes to 90 tonnes, removing existing load capacity restrictions for heavy traffic.