FEATURE | Autonomous navigation system retrofit completed on Japanese ferry serving the Seto Inland Sea

Japanese transport operator Kokusai Ryobi Ferry has confirmed that one of its vessels was recently certified by the Japanese Government as a passenger ship fitted with an autonomous operating system.

The Ro-Pax ferry Olympia Dream Seto received the official certification last December 2025 following the completion of a series of demonstration sailings that began in June of that year.

Under the Meguri2040 project, which began in 2022 and is led by the Nippon Foundation, the ferry underwent a three-stage renovation at the facilities of local shipbuilders Kanda Dockyard and Fujiwara Shipbuilding.