Estonian operator launches tender for new hybrid ferry
Estonian ferry operator Estonian State Fleet (ESF) has launched a tender for the construction of a new hybrid ferry for the Virtsu-Kuivastu route. The ferry is scheduled to be completed by the autumn of 2026.
Vladimir Svet, Estonia's Minister of Infrastructure, emphasized that while the new ferry will be similar in size and capacity to the existing vessels operating on the same route, it will be far more cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable.
The ferry’s primary power source will be shore-charged green electricity stored in batteries. These will be supported by biodiesel-powered auxiliary generators when needed, particularly during extreme ice conditions.
The new ferry will offer a range of amenities, including a restaurant, a shop, and a relaxation area for passengers as well as cabins for the crew. Special attention has been given to ensuring accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility and vision impairments. Up to 500 passengers and 130 vehicles can be embarked.
The ferry will be the main vessel for the Virtsu-Kuivastu route but will also be deployed on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route if necessary.
The deadline for tender submissions is December 10, 2024.