Dutch and Norwegian partners sign letter of intent for new Eemshaven-Arendal ferry

Officials from the Netherlands and Norway have signed a letter of intent for a potential new ferry connection between Eemshaven in the Netherlands and Arendal in Norway.
The agreement was signed on Friday, September 12, during a visit by a delegation from Groningen to Arendal.
The letter of intent was signed by officials from the Dutch province of Groningen, the municipality of Het Hogeland, and Groningen Seaports, along with the shipping company Njordic Ferry Lines and their Norwegian partners.
In the coming period, the parties will jointly explore the feasibility of the new connection.
The feasibility study will primarily focus on the economic opportunities and benefits for the Groningen region.
Another key element of the study will be to determine the certainty and financial feasibility of establishing a permanent mooring for the ferry in Eemshaven, which is a prerequisite for moving forward with the new service.
The signing of the letter of intent follows a visit by a Norwegian delegation to the Groningen region and Eemshaven earlier this year.
Officials said the new ferry connection is seen as a way to strengthen ties and create new opportunities for trade and tourism between the two regions.